Bill sponsored by Sen. Kaine would allow trade school students to access Pell Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trade school students could soon receive an additional layer of financial help for their classes.

The JOBS Act, a bill sponsored by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, would allow trade school students to access Pell Grants only available for college and university students.

Kaine believes this action is needed to fill America’s growing hole of labor workers, especially in anticipation of a possible infrastructure bill.

“Let’s level the playing field and provide equitable financial resources for our students,” Kaine said. “They’ll pick based on their interest or what jobs are available, rather than making an artificial pick because we don’t provide equitable financial resources.”