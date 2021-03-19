Danville Police searching for two men in connection to hotel robbery

The pictures of the subjects and car

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a robbery early Sunday morning.

Danville Police said they responded to a report of a robbery that happened in the 3500 block of West Main Street.

The victim told the police that he was having drinks at a hotel room with two men who he didn’t know before one of the men pulled out a gun, hit him on his head and demanded that he give him his wallet.

The victim cooperated and the police said that the two men stole some of his stuff before leaving in a white Nissan sedan with Virginia license plates.

Police said that the victim had a cut on his head from the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-793-0000.