NCAA women’s basketball players celebrate new weight room

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – NCAA women’s basketball players are celebrating this weekend after receiving an upgraded weight room following complaints that the women’s facilities were subpar compared to the men’s.

NCAA Women’s Basketball posted a photo of the new gym on Twitter, declaring, “The weight room has arrived! Let’s gooooo.”

Earlier this week, Stanford University Sports Performance Coach Ali Kershner shared images on Instagram of a small rack of dumbbells in the women’s weight room next to an image of a vast expanse of benches, racks and barbell weights in the men’s weight room.

“[T]his needs to be addressed,” Kershner wrote in the post.

“These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities. Not only that - 3 weeks in a bubble and no access to DBs above 30′s until the sweet 16? In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better.”

By Saturday, a new social media post was making the rounds, boasting upgraded facilities, including new dumbbells and racks, plus bands and other exercise equipment.

“Guess what guys? We got a new weight room,” one player declared in the video posted to TikTok and Twitter. “Thank you NCAA for listening to us. We appreciate you all.”

