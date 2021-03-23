Newly-formed board looking to address equity issues in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board is discussing ways to identifying areas of bias both inside and outside of the classroom.

Aiming to break the cycle of poverty, committees are reviewing ideas like hiring teachers from historically black colleges and universities to help teach in low-income urban neighborhoods.

The name change of Lee Plaza is also on the board’s radar after the public weighed in a few weeks ago.

People in the Star City are also pointing out other long-overdue projects.

“Our very first meeting, we had a call from a young lady who was concerned about people with disabilities and service delivery for the city,” Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd said in a meeting among the advisory board and committee members.

The next public meeting with the equity advisory board will be in June.