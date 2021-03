A tractor-trailer crash has closed several I-81 North lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 196.

As of 5:30 a.m., the northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

According to VDOT, one of the trucks was hauling cooking oil so cleanup operations will be extensive. There is no estimated time for when lanes will be back open.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.