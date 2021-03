A car fire on I-581 has closed several lanes

A car fire has closed lanes on I-581 South in Roanoke, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the incident is near mile marker 1 and happened just before 8 a.m.

As of 8 a.m., the southbound right lane, right shoulder and entrance ramp are closed.

