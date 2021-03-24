Bargain hunters unite: LFA Kids Consignment hosts spring event

ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all thrifty shoppers and bargain hunters: LFA Kids Consignment event is back!

LFA Kids Consignment is the region’s largest four-day seasonal pop-up consignment event a tradition dating back 20 years. This Thursday is hosting their spring event at the Berglund Center.

More than 300 cosigners have dropped off items to sell. LFA Kids staff inspect the items to make sure there are no rips, stains and it’s overall good quality. Staff also sanitize items before they are sold.

10 News was able to take a look at the sale floor ahead of shopping day and found trampolines, bikes, helmets, strollers, clothes, toys and more for kids of all ages.

Event manager, Crystal Lawhorn said the average price is $5 or less, bigger items cost more but she guarantees it’ll still be a deal.

“Kids are expensive, they outgrow things, they get it dirty, why not have our moms make money we can help them make that money. But we can also provide for them to buy the good quality for a good price,” said Lawhorn.

If you really want to take advantage of the savings she advised getting VIP tickets. For $6 you can shop before the general public does on Thursday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you opt-out of the VIP shopping experience admission is free.

Lawhorn warned there will be lines so get there early.

You can also snag extra discounts depending on the day and time you shop. For a look at event hours and discounts, click here.

Masks are required and temperature checks will be done at the door.