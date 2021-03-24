Target, Sam’s Club among several stores to be closed Easter Sunday

Make sure to get all of your shopping done before Easter Sunday because your go-to store might be closed.
That Sunday, several grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers are giving their employees a day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to RetailMeNot.
There are more than 35 stores that will be closed and about 20 that will be open.
Here’s a look at some of the stores in our area that will be closed on Easter Sunday:
- ALDI
- Apple
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- H&M
- JCPenney
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michael’s
- Office Depot
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
But don’t worry if you need to make some last-minute runs, here some stores that will be open:
- Big Lots, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club at reduced hours
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Fresh Market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with curbside pickup and delivery
- Kroger, Kroger pharmacies will be closed
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Walgreens, most stores will be open but check your location to make sure
- Walmart, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with contactless pickup and delivery