Target, Sam’s Club among several stores to be closed Easter Sunday

Make sure to get all of your shopping done before Easter Sunday because your go-to store might be closed.

That Sunday, several grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers are giving their employees a day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to RetailMeNot.

There are more than 35 stores that will be closed and about 20 that will be open.

Here’s a look at some of the stores in our area that will be closed on Easter Sunday:

ALDI

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Burlington

Dick’s Sporting Goods

H&M

JCPenney

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michael’s

Office Depot

Sam’s Club

Staples

Target

T.J. Maxx

But don’t worry if you need to make some last-minute runs, here some stores that will be open: