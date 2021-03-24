photo
65º

Local News

Target, Sam’s Club among several stores to be closed Easter Sunday

Walmart and Walgreens are among the few that will be open

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Consumerism

Make sure to get all of your shopping done before Easter Sunday because your go-to store might be closed.

That Sunday, several grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers are giving their employees a day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to RetailMeNot.

There are more than 35 stores that will be closed and about 20 that will be open.

Here’s a look at some of the stores in our area that will be closed on Easter Sunday:

  • ALDI
  • Apple
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Burlington
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • H&M
  • JCPenney
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michael’s
  • Office Depot
  • Sam’s Club
  • Staples
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx

But don’t worry if you need to make some last-minute runs, here some stores that will be open:

  • Big Lots, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club at reduced hours
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Fresh Market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with curbside pickup and delivery
  • Kroger, Kroger pharmacies will be closed
  • PetSmart
  • Rite Aid
  • Starbucks
  • The Home Depot
  • Walgreens, most stores will be open but check your location to make sure
  • Walmart, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with contactless pickup and delivery

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: