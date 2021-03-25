Here’s how you can trade an old car seat to get new one 20% off at Target

If you’re in a need of a new car seat or baby stroller, you’re in luck.

Target’s semi-annual Car Seat Trade-In program that allows customers to trade in their old seats for a 20% off coupon on a new car seat, booster seat, stroller or other select baby items will return to stores in April.

From April 5 to April 17, customers can trade in their old car seats which will be recycled by Waste Management, Target’s partner, and turned into an assortment of items such as pallets, plastic buckets and carpet padding.

The Car Seat Trade-In programs have been held since April 2016, and Target officials say since then the company has recycled more than 1,100,000 car seats, or more than 17 million pounds of plastic and counting.

Coupons can be used until May 1 in stores or online.