Virginia department offers virtual active shooter training courses online

ROANOKE, Va. – With two mass shootings affecting our nation in just one week, ordinary citizens can learn how to protect themselves in an online active shooter course.

In a free two-hour session, people can watch a presentation, videos and interact with a live instructor in scenario-based training.

Normally, the training was for workers in the state criminal justice department but they have designed it to help teach all Virginians.

Since the web course started in February, about 400 people have participated.

“It pains me every time I see a headline where innocent people are killed,” Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services Director Shannon Dion said. “It’s very near and dear to my heart, this program.”

As a Japanese-American, Dion said she felt hurt after the mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

“I want everybody to come home every day and to hug their families,” she said. “I want to do everything possible to make sure everyone in Virginia can participate in this training.”

To sign up for a session, you must preregister to pick the desired timeslot.

If the available sessions do not accommodate your schedule, Dion said to reach out to the department to request a different timeslot for you or a group of people.