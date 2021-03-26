photo
40-year-old Bedford man charged with capturing graphic images

This is part of an investigation with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Walter Thomas Smith (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for capturing graphic images on Friday.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Walter Thomas Smith, of Bedford, on one count of unlawful creation of a video graphic/still image of a minor and one count of unlawful creation of a video graphic/still image of an adult, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was in connection with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the task force at 434-534-9521 Ext: 226.

