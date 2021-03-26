If you’re a local entrepreneur, here’s how to get your products on Walmart’s shelves

Walmart is offering local entrepreneurs a chance to get their products on its shelves.

Walmart’s application for its eighth annual Open Call is currently open and will give entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers on June 30, via virtual pitch meetings. Those interested have until April 30 to apply and can do so here.

The virtual event will be similar to the one held last year which allowed entrepreneurs to have one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants.

This year, entrepreneurs will also have the chance to get more information on resources in smaller breakout sessions that will be available throughout the day.

“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real-time,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be – founded on creativity, hard work, and self-belief. It’s inspiring. Walmart’s announcement earlier this month to spend an additional $350 billion on products made, grown, or assembled in America makes Open Call even more exciting and important. We know how much this opportunity means to small businesses, and we can’t wait to see the new product submissions from potential new suppliers.”