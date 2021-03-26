Roanoke County budget for upcoming school year to include teacher raises

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County School employees will be getting the remaining portion of a raise next school year, thanks to a budget that was approved on Thursday.

A general fund budget of $156,382,733, which is $6 million more than last year’s final revised budget, was approved by The Roanoke County School Board. This budget will be combined with seven other specific purpose funds, making the overall approved budget $209,224,890, according to school officials.

“This time last year, we approved a budget that we had to turn right around and drastically cut due to the emergence of the pandemic,” said Roanoke County School Board Chairman Don Butzer. “As a result, we had to put raises and many other things on hold. Today, I’m very pleased that we’re able to not only provide significant raises for all our employees, we also are able to restore much of the funding that had been cut last year.”

Officials said that the budget will allow employees to receive the remaining portion of a 5% raise that was provided earlier this year. Employees will receive it through scale shifts, step increases and other adjustments due to a compensation study from last year.

Beginning in July, bus drivers and bus aides will also be able to apply for full-time health benefits.