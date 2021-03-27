Lynchburg chef advances to semifinals of national competition, but still needs your vote

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to your vote, one Lynchburg chef is moving on to the next round of a national competition.

Michelle Ayers was in the quarterfinals of Favorite Chef 2021.

The nationwide contest started with 30,000 cooking experts, then the Hill City chef was in the top 1,000.

Ayers needed to place first in her smaller group of 64 to advance; and with your help, she came out on top.

The results do not reveal how many votes she received or how close it was. Ayers says she’s grateful for the support.

“Oh my gosh! I never really imagined that it would be like this. Even though we still have two more rounds to go, I already feel like I’ve won. It’s just amazing!” said Ayers.

But she still needs support. The semifinals end April 1 followed by a final round of the top four. The official winner is announced on April 8.

You can vote once per day for free, then purchase additional votes. Each dollar earns Ayers a point, while the money is donated to Feeding America.