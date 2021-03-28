Got a gun you want to get rid of? No questions asked and get a $100 gift card in Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Want to safely dispose of a gun and get some money for it, too? A Florida police department is partnering with the Gun Buyback Program and Guns for Funds.

Anyone surrendering a handgun can get a $100 gift card and up to a $150 gift card for each assault rifle or shotgun turned in.

All guns brought in must be unloaded and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. There is no limit to the number of guns dropped off and no identification is necessary.

The Miramar Police Department is partnering with the Gun Buyback Program and Guns for Funds.

If you want to travel south, here are the upcoming dates with the Miramar Police Department:

Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Calvary Fellowship Church, 2951 S.W. 186th Ave., Miramar.



Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 8005 Miramar Parkway.



Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 2000 South State Road 7, Miramar.



Call (954) 602-4000 or visit www.MiramarPD.org/gunsforfunds for information.