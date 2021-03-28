Man seriously injured after shooting in Roanoke, police say

On March 28, 2021 at about 11:40 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is seriously injured after a shooting in the Northwest Roanoke area on Sunday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said they responded to the report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds at about 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Madison Avenue NW.

When police arrived they said they found a man with serious injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials said no suspects were found on the scene and no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. According to the police, there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.