Man dies in alcohol-related crash in Pittsylvania County

A man is dead after an alcohol-related crash in Pittsylvania County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Route 40 near Route 888 when a 1994 Chevy Silverado going west crossed the centerline and hit a 2016 Nissan Rogue head-on.

Ronald David, 62, of Penhook was driving the Chevy and was taken to Gretna Medical Center, where police said he later died.

Police said Amy Slate, 45, of Naruna was hurt in the crash and was taken to Gretna Medical Center.

According to State Police, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and no charges are pending. The crash is still under investigation.