FBI seeking information as investigation into 2017 Danville murder continues

DANVILLE, Va. – FBI investigators are seeking public information that will lead to an arrest of the person responsible for killing a Danville man in 2017.

On Sept. 12, 2017, Danville police officers responded to a call requesting service at the Joy Food Store at 507 Riverside Drive. Upon arrival, they found 54-year-old Tahir Mahmud dead and determined an armed robbery took place.

Information provided to FBI investigators indicates a man was seen running from the direction of the store around the time of the robbery and homicide.

A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the armed robbery and homicide of Mahmud.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV with information that may lead to the identification of this individual.