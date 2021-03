ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is asking for your help in looking for a missing dog following a deadly crash in Roanoke County Monday evening.

The deadly Interstate 81 crash that took the life of a Pennsylvania man also killed a pet dog while another is missing, according to the animal shelter.

Roanoke Valley SPCA said the dog’s name is Emmie.

If you see her, officials ask you to contact Zach at 205-306-9921.