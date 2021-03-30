Redistricting Commission discusses deadlines for drawing new maps in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va – The General Assembly may not be able to approve new legislative maps in Virginia until later in 2021.

The newly created Redistricting Commission met Tuesday morning to go over a timeline of plans to review census data and hold public hearings.

The group was created to limit political influence during Virginia’s redistricting process and is made up of a mix of lawmakers and citizens.

“We are hopeful that at the end of our work together we will be an exemplar for the rest of the world on how we can do this work together,” Chairwoman Gretta Harris said.

The group will meet several more times throughout the year.

The new maps may not be complete until September or October.