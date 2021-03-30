Teenage boy hospitalized after being shot in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon in the northwest part of the city.

At about 4:45 p.m., police learned about a possible shooting in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

Officer arrived to find a teenage boy who had been shot and another man who had suffered a minor injury, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the boy to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for what police described as a serious gunshot wound.

The other man who was hurt refused treatment at the scene.

Officers and detectives remain on scene and are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

People with information can also text the Police Department at 274637; you’re asked to begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous