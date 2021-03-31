Woman dead, 6-year-old hurt after Pittsylvania County crash

A woman is dead and a six-year-old girl was hurt after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at 2:47 p.m. on Honey Road, just south of Golf Club Road.

A 2011 Mazda CX-9 was going south on Honey Road and driving left of center when it hit a 2010 Chevy Cobalt head-on, according to State Police.

Authorities said Amanda Lewis, 40, of Danville was driving the Mazda and was taken to SOVA Health in Danville.

Linda Carter, 56, of Danville was driving the Chevy and was also taken to SOVA Health Danville, where police said she later died. Authorities said a six-year-old girl was in a car seat in the Chevy and was taken to the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.