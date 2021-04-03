photo
Lynchburg man wins $10,000 prize while shopping at convenience store

Calloway has been a loyal customer there since the 90s

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

General Manager, Sherry Fields, hands Calloway his prize winnings (Express Lane)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – When a Lynchburg man received a call from Express Lane saying that he’d won a $10,000 prize, the employees had to convince him it wasn’t a hoax.

But after much convincing, Terence Calloway realized that he had, in fact, won the $10,000 prize while shopping at Express Lane in New London.

Calloway has been a loyal customer since the 90s and frequents the store several times a week with his family.

The prize is part of a sweepstakes that ran November through January 2020 where customers who bought more than 10 gallons of fuel or spent $10 inside were entered into a drawing for the $10,000 prize.

During the “Win at Express Lane” promotion, more than 5,000 items were given away with a value of more than $27,000.

