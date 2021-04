HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are searching for a second-degree murder suspect, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Franklin Davis, 48, has a felony arrested warrant of second-degree murder issued against him for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Harmony Road Friday night, authorities said.

Deputies said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone having any information, please contact Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3339 or your local authorities.