Two people taken to the hospital after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday night, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Melrose Ave. NW.
People were trapped in the overturned vehicle but rescue crews were able to get them out safely.
Two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries.
Below is video from the crash as crews tried to get people out.
