18-year-old man arrested in Danville shooting that injured person in passing vehicle

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man has been arrested in connection to a morning shooting on Tuesday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Main Street for reports of a shooting, and learned that a vehicle traveling in the 1200 block of North Main Street was hit by gunfire, the police department says.

Authorities said a 42-year-old passenger in the vehicle was shot and transferred to Sovah Health-Danville to treat non-life-threatening injuries. However, further investigation showed the vehicle and person that was shot did not appear to be the intended target.

Police said an altercation between two groups happened in a yard in the 1200 block of North Main Street while the affected vehicle was traveling down the street. The situation escalated, leading to multiple shots being fired and the vehicle being struck by gunfire.

According to police, no other injuries were reported in the incident.

18-year-old Iyshon Jonoz Jones, of Danville, has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted malicious wounding, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Danville Police at 434-793-0000.