One dead, several injured as multi-vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 81 southbound lanes in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – We’ve just learned that one person is dead and others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

In announcing the death and injuries, police did not clarify how police activity is connected to what’s going on at mile marker 155.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers heading south towards Roanoke should avoid Interstate 81 right now.

At mile marker 155, about 5 miles north of the Daleville exit, all southbound lanes are closed due to “other security/police activity,” according to VDOT.

Currently, traffic backups are about 4 miles long.

All southbound traffic is being detoured off of I-81 South at Exit 156, onto Route 640, then US-11 South, and back onto I-81 South at Exit 150.

VDOT has blacked out multiple traffic cameras both north and south of mile marker 155.

10 News has a crew heading to the area to learn more about what’s happening.