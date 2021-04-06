Three hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after Roanoke house fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to a house fire in the 3700 block of Round Hill Ave NW on April 6, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating what caused a fire Tuesday afternoon that sent three people to the hospital.

Just before 1 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a reported house fire in the 3700 block of Round Hill Ave NW, arriving to find heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

The initial call for help indicated that children were trapped inside the home, according to the Fire Department.

By the time firefighters had arrived, two people had already escaped the fire, getting out of the home by using a second-story window.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire, with three of them being hospitalized; one with serious injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire is under control.