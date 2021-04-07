Galax mayor encourages community members to get COVID-19 vaccine

GALAX, Va – COVID-19 impacted the City of Galax in a way city leaders could not have ever imagined just one year ago. But Wednesday the city turned a new page in its fight against the pandemic by hosting its first mass vaccination clinic.

1,000 people got a shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Galax Recreation Center.

Galax Mayor Willie Greene has been waiting on for a very long time. For him, it was an emotional milestone.

“So I was pretty hesitant, to be honest with you, and I had COVID really bad, you know I was in ICU for eight days and it was, it wasn’t very pretty, everything that could go wrong, pretty well went wrong because they fix one thing and then something else and go bad,” Galax Mayor Willie Greene said.

Greene is hoping to show others that the shot is quick and painless.

He wants to encourage others in the city to get their shot and continue to take the virus more seriously.

“Why wouldn’t you do it, because he can save your life family member’s life so, I’m going to take it,” Greene said.

Mount Rogers Health District officially moved into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, so anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to get the shot.