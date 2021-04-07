Local News

Two troopers injured in crash between two police vehicles during pursuit in Roanoke

The crash happened during an ongoing narcotics investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – Two police troopers are injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 3:43 p.m., Virginia State Police were assisting with an ongoing narcotics investigation in the city when state troopers approached a suspect vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of 9th Street SE and Morrill Ave. SE.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, but as the troopers initiated the pursuit, the two state police vehicles crashed.

According to police, both troopers were transported to a nearby hospital to get treated for their minor injuries.

No other vehicles, including the suspect vehicle, were involved in the crash, authorities say.

The crash remains under investigation.

