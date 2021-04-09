Conservative advocacy group sues Virginia Tech for allegations of suppressed speech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A conservative advocacy group is suing Virginia Tech for allegations of suppressed speech according to new court documents.

According to the lawsuit claim, Speech First highlights four main policies from the university and alleges that the rules “restrain and punish” right-wing speech.

Speech First said the language of the harassment, discrimination, bias-related incidents and computer usage policies are too broad and vague and could lead to infringement of speech.

Court records show the advocacy group finds the university’s policy to approve written material ahead of time before distribution on campus to be “a speaker-based prior restraint on protected activity that violates the First Amendment.”

Virginia Tech’s spokesperson tells 10 News they have not been served with the lawsuit.