New distillery opens in Henry County behind Martinsville Speedway

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A brandy distillery behind Martinsville Speedway is open for business right as NASCAR fans are preparing for the biggest race weekend in over a year.

Smith River Spirits, a brandy distillery based in Ridgeway, is excited to offer NASCAR fans and brandy lovers a variety of brandy products ranging from traditional wine brandy to a line of apple brandy products.

“We’re excited to bring a unique, sophisticated line of products to the region while continuing to help make Martinsville and Henry County a destination location,” said co-founder and Master Distiller Kevin Nelson.

The distillery is located behind Martinsville Speedway at 1317 Eggleston Falls Rd, Ridgeway Va. 24148, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ad

People can have drinks delivered to them within a 25-mile radius of the distillery between 1-9 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday.

Smith River Spirits also ships its products across the state of Virginia.