Lynchburg Police investigates two officer-involved crashes within three days

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police continue to investigate two recent accidents involving their officers after their cruisers crashed into one another.

Spokesperson Carrie Dungan says in both incidents, emergency lights and sirens were on while responding to calls.

The first accident happened Thursday along Fifth and Clay Streets. Two vehicles and two officers were involved, one officer had minor injuries.

The other happened Saturday near Biltmore and Fort Avenues. Two cruisers collided, with three officers suffering minor injuries.

We’re told the city vehicles are self-insured and the investigation is ongoing.