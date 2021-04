LYNCHBURG, Va. – Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a house fire on 6th Street in Lynchburg.

Crews responded shortly before 10:45 a.m. to the fire at a vacant home.

House fire on 6th Street in Lynchburg on April 15, 2021. (WSLS 10)

No one was inside the home and no one was hurt, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Authorities are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters said that a fire also happened inside this home about 6 months ago, and the cause of that fire was undetermined.