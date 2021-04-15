Panera is giving away these bikes that come bread bowl baskets

This is no joke, if you win, this delicious-looking bike could be yours.

To celebrate Earth Month, Panera bread is giving away a limited number of Bread Bowl bikes.

While the bowls may not be carb-loaded or edible, they are insulated, so you’ll be able to keep your favorites drinks, or maybe even a Panera sandwich, cold.

The restaurant chain is giving away 30 of the bikes which are valued at $1,100 each.

Click here to enter for your chance to win.

The contest is accepting entries until April 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Good luck!