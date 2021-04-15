Roanoke man dies after moped crash on Interstate 81

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke man is dead after a crash on Interstate 81 on Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 4:20 a.m., 38-year-old Eric Deandre Norris was driving a 2021 Moped on I-81 northbound at the 145.2-mile marker, in Roanoke County, according to authorities.

Authorities said the moped ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting Norris.

According to authorities, Norris, who was was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.