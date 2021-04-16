Lynchburg City Schools exploring changes to middle, high school schedules

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City School leaders are exploring changes to next year’s schedule for some students.

They say they still plan on having kids back in the classrooms five days a week, but students in middle and high schools will be on an A-B modified block schedule.

That means Monday through Friday, each day will consist of four, 90-minute classes instead of a traditional seven, 50-minute schedule.

Students will alternate the classes they attend. One week will consist of an A-B-A-B-A schedule. The following week, their classes will be on a B-A-B-A-B schedule.

“We came to this conclusion, this decision based on needing more time to work out some concerns from our teachers, and also making sure we continued opportunities for professional development for everyone,” Dominique Foster, Student Services Supervisor for LCS.