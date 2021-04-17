Bedford County man charged with “animate object penetration”

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of “Animate Object Penetration.”

Matthew Perretta was arrested on April 7, according to deputies.

On April 7, 2021, The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Perretta on two counts of Animate Object Penetration. The investigation is still ongoing. We are asking anyone having any information regarding this please contact Inv. Alderson at: 540-586-4800 ext 4061. pic.twitter.com/rUv4c2wjIU — Bedford County Sheriff's Office - Virginia (@bedfordsheriff1) April 17, 2021

Details about the case are limited. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone having any information regarding this investigation to call the lead investigator at 540-586-4800 ext 4061.