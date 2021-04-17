Local News

Bedford County man charged with “animate object penetration”

Matthew Perretta (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of “Animate Object Penetration.”

Matthew Perretta was arrested on April 7, according to deputies.

Details about the case are limited. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone having any information regarding this investigation to call the lead investigator at 540-586-4800 ext 4061.

