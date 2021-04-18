“Glimmer of hope”: Momma bear killed in crash, Virginia State Trooper rescues cubs in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Like many times before, officers will go above-and-beyond the call of duty. A Virginia State Trooper did just that last week when he rescued two baby cubs.

Sr. Trooper D.H. Cepelnik rescued the babies after their mother was hit and killed in a traffic crash on April 12 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police.

A glimmer of hope for these sweet, little guys who were rescued by Sr. Trooper D.H. Cepelnik after their mother was... Posted by Virginia Fraternal Order Of Police Associates on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The cubs were safely relocated to Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.