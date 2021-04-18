Three adults arrested in Montgomery County for meth distribution, police say

The three adults were arrested on the scene and charged with multiple offenses and are being held without bond.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Three adults were arrested this week and were charged with multiple offenses, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies said they received the report of a suspicious vehicle trespassing on private property in the McCoy area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they approached the vehicle, which had three people in it, and requested the assistance of narcotics K9 Maxx.

When the K9 indicated to deputies that it found something, a search was conducted.

Authorities said when they searched the vehicle they found an illegal firearm, approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, heroin, distribution equipment and cash.

The three adults were arrested on the scene and charged with the following:

Zachary R. Moran, 25 of Elliston:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a concealed weapon

Conspiracy possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine >=100g

Ashley D. Poff, 33 of Radford:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of firearm while possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic

Possession of a schedule I or II substance (Heroin)

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine >=100g

Conspiracy possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine >=100g

Possess controlled paraphernalia

Elizabeth N. Hinkley, 28 of Radford:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of a schedule I or II substance (Methamphetamine)

Conspiracy possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine >=100g

Moran, Poff and Hinkley are being held without bond, according to authorities.