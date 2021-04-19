Bedford County sting operation nabs pontoon boat thief from December

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va, – After four months, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office finally arrested a man who stole a pontoon boat in December.

On December 13, 2020, authorities received a report about a stolen Apex Pontoon Boat from the Thaxton Area of Bedford County. Through tips from the community, investigators discovered the suspect’s name was Eric Nichols.

Four months later on April 13, investigators discovered Nichols was planning to sell the motor from the stolen pontoon boat.

A day later on April 14, investigators executed a sting operation by purchasing the motor from Nichols, resulting in his arrest for possession of stolen property.

Authorities conducted a search of Nichols’ property and found the stolen pontoon boat. The investigation resulted in a warrant for grand larceny obtained for Nichols, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Bedford.