ROANOKE, VA. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast where they found multiple shell casings in the vacant lot adjacent to the split in the road.

They also said one of the neighboring houses was hit by gunfire. Officers scoured the area looking for evidence. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.