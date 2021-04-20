What’s News Today: Budget hearings, road work

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors could allow voters to decide if taxes will go up. The board could vote to put a question on November’s ballot to increase the retail sales tax by up to one percent. If approved, money raised would be used for school construction or renovation. The General Assembly passed a law last year, allowing voters to decide whether to allow the tax increase.

A lane closure could impact travels in Lynchburg tonight. A lane closure will be in place on U. S. 460 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. An overhead sign will be installed at the Candlers Mountain Road exit.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a budget work session today. This follows last week’s city council meeting, where members of the fire department raised concerns about working conditions, salary, recruitment and retention. The work session begins at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Danville City Council will hold a public hearing about utility rates. Proposed adjustments will bring electric and gas rates down while holding water and wastewater rates flat. The city says the average customer could see a decrease of $10 a month if the rates are approved.

Apple will hold a new product event today. The technology company is expected to unveil new versions of the iPad Pro, Air Tags tracking devices and other new products.

Work is underway on Boonsboro Road in Lynchburg that will result in temporary lane closures. Work will take place daily between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. between Link Road and Parkland Drive. Crews will be upgrading utility lines. Work will take place daily, except holidays, through July 14th.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold several public hearings about its budget tonight. The proposed budget is $205 million. Property and real estate tax rates are proposed to remain unchanged. The board will also hold a public hearing about implementing a 15 cent per-pack cigarette tax. The General Assembly passes legislation, allowing counties to charge a tax of up to 40 cents starting on July 1st. The new tax could bring in $150,000 a year.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about the county’s proposed budget. The $47.7 million spending plan is an increase of six percent. Real estate and personal property tax rates would remain unchanged.