Man hospitalized after Roanoke officer hits him with police vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an officer hit him with his patrol vehicle in Roanoke Sunday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Dale Ave SE and Jamison Ave SE area for reports of a disorder.

One of the responding officers arrived at the 700 block of 11th Street SE and tried to park his patrol vehicle. However, the officer didn’t know there was a man partially lying in the roadway and hit him with his vehicle as he was pulling over to the side of the road to park, according to the police department.

Authorities said Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and sustained serious injuries.

Roanoke Police said the Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating the incident.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative assignment, according to Roanoke Police Department policy.