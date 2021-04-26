Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts new online auction fundraiser to help local pets

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is launching a new kind of fundraiser due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sit, Stay, Give” is an online auction that runs for the next two weeks.

People can bid on a variety of items including gift baskets, jewelry, artwork and unique experiences like a golf trip or kayaking with the CEO for a day.

Normally, the shelter hosts the Puppy Love Ball. It’s their largest fundraising event and tends to collect $30,000 to $50,000.

Despite having to cancel the event, RVSPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond hopes the online auction will attract more animal lovers.

“Not only does it go to helping pets into our shelter,” she said. “But we also want to help those pets that are in loving homes, stay in those loving homes.”

The auction opened Friday and will close on May 8.