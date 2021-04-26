All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

All lanes are back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon.

At about 9:04 p.m., VDOT said the southbound left lane and left shoulder on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County are all clear.

ORIGINAL STORY

Motorists traveling south on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County can expect delays Monday afternoon.

According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South at the 159.6-mile marker has shut down the left lane and left shoulder.

As of 4:24 p.m., the traffic backup is about one mile.