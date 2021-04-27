Angels of Assisi receives new mobile veterinary clinic to expand rural outreach

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is taking low-cost pet care on the road.

The Roanoke-based nonprofit now has a new mobile veterinary clinic. It will help expand outreach in communities that don’t typically have access to this kind of service.

Funding was made possible through the estate of a woman named Kathy Coldeway who dreamed of establishing mobile spay-neuter and health clinics in rural areas across the South.

“The truck will allow us to provide even more care, sick care, provide more consistent visits to rural areas that don’t have access to care so we that can help people and pets in the community and surrounding communities,” said Dayna Reynolds, director of communications at Angels of Assisi.

We’re told the other truck at Angels is primarily used for transporting animals for surgery, but this one has more equipment inside for veterinary care.