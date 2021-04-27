Roanoke Valley’s vaccine distribution strategy is shifting as demand declines

ROANOKE, Va. – Vaccine supply is dropping in the Roanoke Valley to line up with lower demand.

The director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said their last mass clinic for first doses will be Thursday and after that, they’ll transition to targeting communities with low vaccination rates.

With Johnson & Johnson distribution resuming, they’re working to combat any hesitancy as the one-shot approach may be the best option for some people.

“If they’re in transit, if they’re not going to be in a place where they can get their second shot, J&J with appropriate communication, and appropriate informed consent, could be a very useful tool to get back into our toolbox,” explained Morrow.

Morrow said Roanoke County currently has the highest vaccination rate in the district at 50%.