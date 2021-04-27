Authorities identify 48-year-old Lynchburg woman who died after being hit by a train in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 48-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a train in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers with State Police responded to Mt. Athos Road in Campbell County around 8:15 p.m. on Monday after they received a report that a person was hit by a train.

Authorities said Lisa Tanner, of Lynchburg, was hit on the tracks near the Norfolk-Southern Six Mile Bridge along the James River and died at the scene.

Virginia State Police said the incident is still under investigation, and no one on the train was hurt.