8-year-old boy missing in Roanoke County found safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE
Authorities said the 8-year-old boy who was missing in Roanoke County has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are currently searching for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen at noon.
He was seen at his residence on Choctaw Road in the Catawba area with his dog, a Redtick hound.
Authorities did not provide a picture with this release but issued the following description:
- White with freckles
- Red hair
- Blue eyes
- About 4 feet tall
- Weighs less than 100 pounds
- Last seen wearing a red shirt, green camouflage shorts, possibly no shoes