8-year-old boy missing in Roanoke County found safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities said the 8-year-old boy who was missing in Roanoke County has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are currently searching for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen at noon.

He was seen at his residence on Choctaw Road in the Catawba area with his dog, a Redtick hound.

Authorities did not provide a picture with this release but issued the following description: