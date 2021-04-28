Partly Cloudy icon
8-year-old boy missing in Roanoke County found safe

We do not have a picture of the boy at this time

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

Authorities said the 8-year-old boy who was missing in Roanoke County has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are currently searching for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen at noon.

He was seen at his residence on Choctaw Road in the Catawba area with his dog, a Redtick hound.

Authorities did not provide a picture with this release but issued the following description:

  • White with freckles
  • Red hair
  • Blue eyes
  • About 4 feet tall
  • Weighs less than 100 pounds
  • Last seen wearing a red shirt, green camouflage shorts, possibly no shoes

